Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
63 / 365
Schaffelaar Castle
Schaffelaar Castle in Barneveld hided 650 Jews in WWII. After two years they have been deported to Westenbork. Fortunately most of them survived the camps.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
63
photos
18
followers
16
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th November 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
holland
,
wwii
,
netherlands
,
jews
,
barneveld
,
schaffelaar
,
gelderland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close