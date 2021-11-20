Previous
Schaffelaar Castle by djepie
Schaffelaar Castle

Schaffelaar Castle in Barneveld hided 650 Jews in WWII. After two years they have been deported to Westenbork. Fortunately most of them survived the camps.
