Previous
Next
Street art Brussels by djepie
62 / 365

Street art Brussels

After a long day at the European privacy congress I walked a tour along lots of great wall paintings with well known comics, like Tintin. I enjoyed! Sorry, this time it's not about great photos, but just to share some cultural info. #iphone8
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise