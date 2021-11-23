Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
66 / 365
Old lady in the park
The final photo of my park series (this week in quarantaine, so I use some older photos). The same old lady who was watching the geese on yesterday's photo.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
66
photos
18
followers
16
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th November 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
park
,
orange
,
autumn
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
barneveld
,
gelderland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close