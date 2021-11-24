Sign up
67 / 365
Apple tree
They look like berries, but in fact it are very small apples. Crab apple Malus Adirondack bringing color to our fall garden with thousands of this small red mini apples.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
67
photos
18
followers
16
following
18% complete
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th November 2021 1:18pm
Tags
apple
,
berries
