Previous
Next
Layers by djepie
68 / 365

Layers

Bedroom view :-)
The last autumn colors sunlit and with nice dark backdrop.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sporen Maken
Oeh, so nice, what a view... en vanuit je bed nog wel... mooie foto!
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise