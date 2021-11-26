Sign up
69 / 365
Bloody geranium
This bloody geranium (Geranium sanguineum) should have stopped blooming in August. But my wife pruned the plant in time and so it gave a second blooming even till November!
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
69
photos
18
followers
16
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th November 2021 2:50pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
