Previous
Next
Bloody geranium by djepie
69 / 365

Bloody geranium

This bloody geranium (Geranium sanguineum) should have stopped blooming in August. But my wife pruned the plant in time and so it gave a second blooming even till November!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise