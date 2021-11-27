Previous
Dutch beef stew by djepie
70 / 365

Dutch beef stew

Our family favorite! 1 kg of steaks, 6 onions, some herbs and soy sauce. 5 hours in a pan in the oven. The entire afternoon delicious warm scents fill the house. And than with big Flemish fries. (ISO 32,000)
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
19% complete

