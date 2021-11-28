Previous
Morning fog by djepie
71 / 365

Morning fog

A cold morning walk at the Dutch countryside. Fog gave just about 500 meters sight.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
19% complete

Leli ace
I like the minimalist shot with the road leading into the unkonwn.
November 28th, 2021  
