141 / 365
Which way?
Very heavy rain last night and this morning. National park Hoge Veluwe usually is very dry, but here you can't even see the paved cycle tracks. I was by foot, but I also had to cross some inundated places. Advantage: almost no tourists.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
4
365
ILCE-7M3
6th February 2022 3:22pm
water
flood
holland
flooded
netherlands
inundation
hoge veluwe
