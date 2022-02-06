Previous
Next
Which way? by djepie
141 / 365

Which way?

Very heavy rain last night and this morning. National park Hoge Veluwe usually is very dry, but here you can't even see the paved cycle tracks. I was by foot, but I also had to cross some inundated places. Advantage: almost no tourists.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise