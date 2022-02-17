Previous
Next
Storm by djepie
152 / 365

Storm

Storms are blowing over our country. The trees opposite our house stand strong but bend with the wind. I got a tripod to be able to use a long exposure.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise