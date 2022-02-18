Previous
Next
25 seconds of storm by djepie
153 / 365

25 seconds of storm

Storm Eunice. Tripod, firmly pressed to the ground, a big stopper to block most of the light, f/16 and 25 seconds. First time I used the big stopper filter, I once bought for silky water falls etc.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise