Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
153 / 365
25 seconds of storm
Storm Eunice. Tripod, firmly pressed to the ground, a big stopper to block most of the light, f/16 and 25 seconds. First time I used the big stopper filter, I once bought for silky water falls etc.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
153
photos
27
followers
23
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th February 2022 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
eunice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close