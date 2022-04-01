Previous
Next
Just 5 days later by djepie
195 / 365

Just 5 days later

Maybe you remember my Sunday shot... The entire winter we had no snow at all and now second day in a row...
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a contrast! I see pictures from my family making snowballs. What a crazy weather although it is pretty to look at from my computer screen ;-)
April 1st, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
wowzers!!!!
April 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise