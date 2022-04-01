Sign up
195 / 365
Just 5 days later
Maybe you remember my Sunday shot... The entire winter we had no snow at all and now second day in a row...
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
2
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
hoge veluwe
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a contrast! I see pictures from my family making snowballs. What a crazy weather although it is pretty to look at from my computer screen ;-)
April 1st, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
wowzers!!!!
April 1st, 2022
