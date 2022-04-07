Sign up
199 / 365
Sun after rain
On the ferry to Dutch Northsea island Vlieland. During car drive heavy rains, but now just strong winds. Not the best weather to setup our family’s tent house, I will post photo from later
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
holland
,
ferry
,
vlieland
