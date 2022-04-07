Previous
Sun after rain by djepie
199 / 365

Sun after rain

On the ferry to Dutch Northsea island Vlieland. During car drive heavy rains, but now just strong winds. Not the best weather to setup our family’s tent house, I will post photo from later
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Photo Details

