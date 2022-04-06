Previous
Tenthuis by djepie
199 / 365

Tenthuis

Despite strong winds we built the ‘tenthuis’; will stay there for family and rental till September. The Netherlands had too much rain, but we just got 5 minutes when building! In the Northsea dunes at Vlieland island
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, I would love this! Not making it back to Holland this summer... too bad. Great scenic shot, I can see more pf those "houses" in the area.
April 7th, 2022  
