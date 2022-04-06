Sign up
199 / 365
Tenthuis
Despite strong winds we built the ‘tenthuis’; will stay there for family and rental till September. The Netherlands had too much rain, but we just got 5 minutes when building! In the Northsea dunes at Vlieland island
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
1
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
200
photos
32
followers
25
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Tags
island
,
netherlands
,
vlieland
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh, I would love this! Not making it back to Holland this summer... too bad. Great scenic shot, I can see more pf those "houses" in the area.
April 7th, 2022
