North Sea by djepie
199 / 365

North Sea

Crossing the dunes between camping and beach. Windy, chilly and sunny morning at the Island of Vlieland.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
55% complete

