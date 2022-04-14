Previous
Sunrise by djepie
208 / 365

Sunrise

These three trees have been shown on 365 before. Today with the beautiful, foggy sunrise I made a bracketing series of 5 photos. When comparing the HDR and the darkest shot, I selected the darkest one now. It gives a completely different feeling.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
56% complete

