209 / 365
Colorful garden
We daily enjoy our garden. The small white tulips and the 'blauwe druifjes'(grape hyacinth) are te latest ones. With my telezoom I got the red/orange/yellow field as a backdrop.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th April 2022 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
garden
,
holland
,
netherlands
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful Fav
April 15th, 2022
