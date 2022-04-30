Previous
Oldenaller Castle by djepie
Oldenaller Castle

The castle of Oldenaller, the estate where I did my very first wedding shoot 14 years (+ 2 days) ago. This afternoon I just did an 8 km walk and passed this beautiful estate.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenic shot. I sure looks like a very pretty location for weddings.
April 30th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
April 30th, 2022  
