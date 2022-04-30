Sign up
224 / 365
Oldenaller Castle
The castle of Oldenaller, the estate where I did my very first wedding shoot 14 years (+ 2 days) ago. This afternoon I just did an 8 km walk and passed this beautiful estate.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
2
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
224
photos
31
followers
24
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th April 2022 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
oldenaller
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful scenic shot. I sure looks like a very pretty location for weddings.
April 30th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
April 30th, 2022
