Moon jellyfish by djepie
Moon jellyfish

In Holland we call them oorkwal (ear jellyfish) and I think the four genitals more look like 👂 than 🌙. Everyone on the beach fears stepping on them and get hurt, but I know nobody who got hurt. So, just enjoy the beach and the sea.
Jaap Meijer

@djepie
