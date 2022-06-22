Previous
Next
Heading for protest by djepie
276 / 365

Heading for protest

About a 10,000 farmers are expected near our village to protest against new regulations to prevent nature and climate, but resulting in huge decline in the amount of cattle allowed.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise