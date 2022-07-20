Sign up
Untouched wilderness
Finland day 10. A beautiful gorge along a wilderness hike. There live several thousands bears in Finland, but usually you don't see them and almost no attacks are being reported.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
finland
wilderness
gorge
lapland
salla
