304 / 365
Mirror
Finland day 11. No wind, no people, no noise, so a nice walk around some smaller lakes.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
1
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
304
photos
31
followers
24
following
83% complete
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st July 2022 9:42am
Tags
lake
,
finland
,
lapland
,
salla
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a peaceful shot!
July 30th, 2022
