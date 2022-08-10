Previous
Goodbye by djepie
Goodbye

One of our daughters will go to Sweden to do her Masters year. Of course there will be tears now and then, here and there. Fortunately I will accompany here for some days, to help with the luggage and to give her a good start.
Jaap Meijer

