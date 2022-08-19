Previous
Next
Rain by djepie
334 / 365

Rain

We use to go in our 3m garden pool (backfdrop) each afternoon. Today we got heavy showers, that are great for nature, but therefore we preferred to stay inside.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise