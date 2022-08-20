Sign up
335 / 365
Royal city of Buren
The tiny, 400 years old city of Buren. Our king Willem Alexander is still (among other titles) Duke of Buren.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
1
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
335
photos
32
followers
24
following
91% complete
View this month »
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th August 2022 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holland
,
netherlands
,
buren
,
gelderland
