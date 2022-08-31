Previous
Finally… by djepie
Finally…

All summer we had train-replacing busses because of station renovations. I was surprised when this morning the train appeared while I was waiting for the bus. #iPhone
Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
