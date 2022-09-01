Previous
Next
Reminder by djepie
344 / 365

Reminder

They lay on my desk as a reminder, but too busy and too little inspiration now
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise