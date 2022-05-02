Previous
Possum by dkellogg
Possum

My dog startled this possum so he immediately went into his playing possum mode. After I led my dog away the possum waited a few minutes and then crawled away.
2nd May 2022

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
