239 / 365
Live Oak Tree
Large canopy provides shelter and much shade.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
239
photos
21
followers
24
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th February 2017 12:55pm
