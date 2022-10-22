Previous
Mission Concepcion by dkellogg
Photo 399

Mission Concepcion

Mission Concepcion located in San Antonio and built in 1731 is the oldest unrestored stone church in America.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

@dkellogg
