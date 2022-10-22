Sign up
Photo 399
Mission Concepcion
Mission Concepcion located in San Antonio and built in 1731 is the oldest unrestored stone church in America.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
