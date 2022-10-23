Previous
Maggie by dkellogg
Maggie

Today is Maggie’s birthday. She is 13 years young and still insists on her daily 6:00 am walk and playing fetch in the afternoons. I spoil her as much as I can.
23rd October 2022

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
