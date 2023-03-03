Previous
Rainbow challenge - Day 3 Blue by dkellogg
The bluebonnet wildflower is the Texas State flower.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Mags ace
They are gorgeous! I haven't seen any in so long. There were some rolling hills outside of San Antonio full of them and a big ol' Brahman bull right in the middle of all the bluebonnets. That was back in the late 70s. I'm sure it's built up a lot since then.
March 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a pretty flower
March 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Surprising to see the so soon - they're so pretty
March 3rd, 2023  
