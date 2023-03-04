Previous
Mountain Laurel by dkellogg
Mountain Laurel

It only blooms in early spring for about two weeks and the blooms smell like grape kool aid.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shot! I've never heard the scent expressed like that before. =)
March 4th, 2023  
