Mammantus Clouds by dkellogg
Mammantus Clouds

Over my house yesterday evening.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana ace
A fabulous cloudscape beautifully captured.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful! It makes me think about whipped cream :-)
June 20th, 2023  
