Summer in the city by dkellogg
Summer in the city

Squirrel trying to cool down. The ambient temperature was 105° yesterday and the heat index set an all time record in San Antonio at 117°
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Mags
LOL! I have never seen a squirrel in this position. Splendid shot!
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Lol, poor little thing. I’m afraid more hot days are ahead, summer has just started
June 21st, 2023  
Karen
That squirrel looks pooped! Fantastic and humorous capture.

I totally understand how the heat-battered squirrel feels in that type of weather, though - and you too, no doubt - those are pretty high temps you’re hitting there. That 117F converts to 47C - that is just absolutely incredibly hot! Gosh. And I thought we were soaked in heat - we never reach those temps, although sometimes it sure feels like it.
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
