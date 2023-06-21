Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 610
Summer in the city
Squirrel trying to cool down. The ambient temperature was 105° yesterday and the heat index set an all time record in San Antonio at 117°
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
610
photos
32
followers
43
following
167% complete
View this month »
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
LOL! I have never seen a squirrel in this position. Splendid shot!
June 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, poor little thing. I’m afraid more hot days are ahead, summer has just started
June 21st, 2023
Karen
ace
That squirrel looks pooped! Fantastic and humorous capture.
I totally understand how the heat-battered squirrel feels in that type of weather, though - and you too, no doubt - those are pretty high temps you’re hitting there. That 117F converts to 47C - that is just absolutely incredibly hot! Gosh. And I thought we were soaked in heat - we never reach those temps, although sometimes it sure feels like it.
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I totally understand how the heat-battered squirrel feels in that type of weather, though - and you too, no doubt - those are pretty high temps you’re hitting there. That 117F converts to 47C - that is just absolutely incredibly hot! Gosh. And I thought we were soaked in heat - we never reach those temps, although sometimes it sure feels like it.