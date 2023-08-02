Previous
Hazy Sunrise by dkellogg
Hazy Sunrise

The Saharan dust from Africa moved into the Gulf of Mexico.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Made a delightful capture! I really like the yellow and gold tones.
August 2nd, 2023  
Nice
August 2nd, 2023  
Fav!
August 2nd, 2023  
