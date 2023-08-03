Previous
Come join the Party by dkellogg
Photo 635

Come join the Party

In a marsh just off Aransas Bay. Blue Herons, Great White Egrets, Roseate Spoonbills, Ibis, and Black Skimmers all having a fiesta.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Wow! It is a party! There must be lots of food for them to eat.
August 3rd, 2023  
