Hawkster by dkellogg
Photo 941

Hawkster

I approached and he looked very annoyed. Zoomed in, click, and slowly backed up so he could get back to giving full attention to his hunting grounds.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot. Great composition and bokeh.
June 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
You lucky fella! What an amazing capture.
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Outstanding capture!
June 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome capture
June 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a gorgeous shot.
June 25th, 2024  
*lynn ace
pretty photo, love the light and all the bokeh
June 25th, 2024  
