Strawberry Moon by dkellogg
Photo 942

Strawberry Moon

It was sunrise, but due to the heavy clouds it was uneventful. Facing the opposite direction the strawberry moon was still up and peeking through the live oak tree. click
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
