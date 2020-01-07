Previous
To forget by domenicododaro
Photo 1170

To forget

Let’s have a drink...

Just a SOOC shot made tonight. I’m midway with the first lens, the Leica Summicron-R 50mm f:2
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
