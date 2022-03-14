Previous
Diagonal by domenicododaro
Photo 1498

Diagonal

I can't say why, but this scene spoke volumes to me, even if it's nothing.
14th March 2022

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 7. Another try. I just can't leave. Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially...
Corinne C ace
In this minimalist pic, the line shadow makes a statement.
March 14th, 2022  
