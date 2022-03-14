Sign up
Photo 1498
Diagonal
I can't say why, but this scene spoke volumes to me, even if it's nothing.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 7. Another try. I just can’t leave. Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially...
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
diagonal
,
minimalism
,
composition
,
minimalistic
Corinne C
ace
In this minimalist pic, the line shadow makes a statement.
March 14th, 2022
