Previous
Next
Me and Mrs. D by domenicododaro
Photo 1496

Me and Mrs. D

In the fabulous exhibition venue by the name of Fondazione Prada in Milan
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 7. Another try. I just can’t leave. Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise