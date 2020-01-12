Previous
The whole picture... by domenicododaro
The whole picture...

... of the Chinese cupboard. Hence, the closure of two days ago.
I liked the raking light this morning.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
JackieR ace
What a fabulous piece of furniture and contrasting light and dark
January 14th, 2020  
