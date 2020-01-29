Previous
Story of many stories #1 by domenicododaro
Photo 1192

Story of many stories #1

It always starts from here: a tangle without rhyme or reason.
But.
Somehow it stands out, crisp, tempting like a promise and you can't help following its bends and curves, looking for a thread.

***
A second attempt to storytelling with photos.
Third fortnight of the year (holy cow, am I late!), with the Nikon Micro-Nikkor 105 f:2,8
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

