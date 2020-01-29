Story of many stories #1

It always starts from here: a tangle without rhyme or reason.

But.

Somehow it stands out, crisp, tempting like a promise and you can't help following its bends and curves, looking for a thread.



***

A second attempt to storytelling with photos.

Third fortnight of the year (holy cow, am I late!), with the Nikon Micro-Nikkor 105 f:2,8

