Nikon AF Nikkor 20mm f:2,8

This little precious machine was with me during all the 13 kite launches (and of course, in this selfie). Amazing lens. Straight and sharp as a scalpel, with a 25cm (0,85 ft) minimum focusing distance, perfect for the bizarre perspectives I have used. Purchased used, with a broken hood I glued and taped so to have that worn professional look!



***

As always, the full story:



The kite.



Today I fly my kite.

Through a garden of flowers out of season, oblivious of the wind; in bright sunlight I follow it without reason or purpose, for the sake of this very moment.

Today I fly my kite.

On top of the most beautiful mountains, looking out on the valley. I let the sunset warm my spine up and feel the fairy enrosadira set fire to the Dolomites.

Today I fly my kite.

To the path in the woods, up above the treetops, on watch for other solitudes.

Today I fly my kite.

I’ll surf the sea of translucent turquoise, maybe I’ll find my lost Friday.

Today I fly my kite.

I follow its acrobatics, fixing my eyes in the light. Up there, away from the mathematics of suffering.

Today I fly my kite.

I let it lift me above the clouds. breaking out of the battleground.

Today I fly my kite.

Just leaning out of my window. Freedom is to be tied by such a fragile thread.

Today I fly my kite.

Among my books and my dreams. None of them true, all of them honest.

Today I fly my kite.

Through the gate to the clouds. With my heart in a summer that seems too far from now.

Today I fly my kite.

There are no bars strong enough to keep us inside, if we wanted to.

Today I fly my kite.

Walking on a thin line, stretched between a risk and a hope.

Today I fly my kite.

Just one block away. Well known places look so different if watched with new eyes.

Today we fly our kite.

Together, we set it free around this tiny planet. To touch others' hands, to brighten others' eyes, to cheer others' hearts.