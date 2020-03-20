Previous
Chronicles from the street #10 by domenicododaro
Photo 1243

Chronicles from the street #10

While the sun shaped the unspeakable sadness of blossoming trees jailed in parks locked to children’s laughter...
20th March 2020

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Photo Details

