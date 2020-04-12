Sign up
Photo 1266
Once were paper planes #5
Not to talk about running behind one down the stairs. Can’t you still hear mum’s wise words: «if you fall and get hurt, I won’t comfort you, instead I'm gonna beat the crap out of you!»...
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1273
photos
142
followers
119
following
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Tags
stairs
,
perspective
,
story
,
storytelling
,
paper-plane
