Me, the Sony and the Voigtlaender 15mm

As promised, the trick for my quasi-drone perspective is here revealed. I just raised the camera a couple of meters above my head by extending the tripod and holding it from the tip... kind of a super-selfie stick...

A word on this lens. I believe there is no 15mm on the market so straight and sharp. And inexpensive. I love it to bits.



Lest I forget, here follows the full story.



***



Once were paper planes



Once were paper planes. They lifted children's eyes up, as high as their fantasy would climb. To see the world from above. Just a little world, well preserved within the four walls of a room.

You launched yours after carefully weighing it, studying the grip and the balance. First, a long breath on the tip, and then a swift motion of the wrist would head your creation to the sky. A little sky, well preserved within the four walls of a room.

There were no drones. A few lucky ones had seen a model aircraft. Much less ever touched or even flew one. Imagination was the camera and books the fuel of our flights. Just little flights, well preserved within the four walls of a room.

None would be allowed to launch one in the living room. Back then, there still were such rooms as the elegant parlor. Not necessary elegant, of course, but the place where the exhibition of all mum’s fragile trinkets was permanently on show...

Not to talk about running behind one down the stairs. Can’t you still hear mum’s sweet words: «if you fall and get hurt, I won’t comfort you, instead I'm gonna beat the crap out of you!»...

With that warning in mind, the world suddenly appeared as an inextricable maze. Flights of stairs after flights of stairs. A stadium, a stage, a gym... but no: «Hold that rail and be careful!»

Unless, finally, you were allowed out. A garden, even the smallest, would then become Mompracem, your paper plane the flying machine of Saint-Éxupery and Lindbergh together.

An empty street would have then been a dream, a playfield without lines and limits.

An infinite playground, for you to invent the games and the rules, free to change them at your heart’s content.

Icarus was not a legend, he was an hero. Your personal hero, flying straight in the face of the sun.

At every launch, you were in suspense. Will it fly far enough, long enough? Or will it hit the head of that lady, or worse, enter that open window? And you couldn’t explain if it was fear or hope.

But most of the times it just landed, sometimes even gracefully, and there was nothing to do but reaching, weighing it, studying the grip and balance, breathing on the tip. And yes, giving it another go.

I wish I never stopped flying my paper planes.

