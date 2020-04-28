Previous
There's more than you can see #7 by domenicododaro
There's more than you can see #7

A small bottle may bring the most important message.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
gorgeous patterns with this treatment in the processing. Reminds me of the unfolding of a paper lantern or similar style festival decoration. I think this (and the first) are my favourite to date. Enjoying the story.
May 5th, 2020  
