Photo 1286
There's more than you can see #11
Ready to engage with any carrier, like the resilient ivy.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1296
photos
146
followers
121
following
352% complete
0
365
ILCE-7RM4
8th May 2020 1:43pm
plant
,
story
,
vase
,
ivy
,
storytelling
,
etsooi
